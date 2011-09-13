BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Europe wanted to and would find a solution to Finland's demand for collateral in exchange for loans to Greece that was open for all partners.

"All of us want to and will find a path, a way forward that is open to all partners but is still in line with the Finnish wishes," Merkel said at a joint news conference with Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen. "Our experts are currently working on this...and I am fully confident it will come about."

Finland has said it may opt out of the second bailout package for Greece if its demand for collateral in exchange for loans to Athens is not met.

The demand has prompted both criticism and demands by other euro zone countries for similar treatment.

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh)