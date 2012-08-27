BERLIN The finance ministries of Germany and France will launch a working group with a view to making joint proposals on euro zone issues like fiscal and banking union, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday.

"We will start in the next days and weeks a working group between our ministries to prepare forthcoming decisions in bilateral cooperation," Schaeuble told reporters after meeting his French counterpart Pierre Moscovici.

Schaeuble said the group would look at preparing joint proposals for the Euro group meetings of finance ministers, strengthening the fiscal and currency union and boosting the currency bloc's growth

It would also coordinate on decisions taken by Chancellor Angela Merkel and French Prime Minister Francois Hollande.

