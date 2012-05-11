BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble kept up the pressure on Greece to stick to tough reforms by stressing in an interview published on Friday that the euro zone was much better placed now to prevent contagion from its sovereign debt crisis.

Leaders of Greece's two mainstream pro-bailout parties were due to make a final bid on Friday to form a government following Sunday's election, which deprived them of their majority and brought radical anti-austerity parties into parliament.

If, as expected, they fail, Greece faces a second election in June.

Germany, the European Union's paymaster, and the European Commission have repeatedly insisted this week that Greece must persevere with tax hikes and spending cuts in order to continue receiving funds under its EU-IMF 130 billion euro bailout.

"We have learned much in the past two years (of the debt crisis) and have built defence mechanisms. The contagion dangers for other countries of the euro zone have shrunk, the euro zone has become more resilient," Schaeuble said in an interview for the online edition of the Rheinische Post newspaper.

"Europe does not go under so quickly."

Schaeuble criticised political forces in Greece who suggested to their voters that there was a realistic alternative to the austerity programme.

"(It is) dangerous to lead citizens into believing that there is another, simpler way whereby Greece could recover by avoiding hardship," he said.

(Reporting by Gareth Jones)