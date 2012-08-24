BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she was convinced Greece was doing everything it could to solve its problems and she wanted it to stay in the euro zone.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Berlin with Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, Merkel said Germany would wait for the report on Greece's progress implementing reforms before making any decisions regarding aid for the debt-stricken state. Berlin would not make any premature judgements, she said.

Samaras is on a charm offensive in both Berlin and later Paris, hoping to persuade Europe's big powers that Greece deserves country extra time to meet the conditions of its bailout deal.

"Today was a first talk, it was a good start, but it also became clear that there is still a lot to do," Merkel said.

(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, Stephen Brown and Alexandra Hudson)