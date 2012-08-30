BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble will meet with his Greek counterpart Yannis Stournaras on Tuesday to discuss the country's progress with fiscal reforms set as a condition for international aid, a German government source said on Thursday.

Stournaras' visit comes 11 days after Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras came to Berlin to ask Chancellor Angela Merkel for more time to implement the terms of Athens' international bailout.

Samaras made the same pleas in meetings with French leader Francois Hollande and Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker but received little indication that lender countries would be more flexible.

(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)