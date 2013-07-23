BERLIN Germany will postpone signing off on the disbursement of Greece's next 2.5 billion euro (2.1 billion pounds) tranche of bailout aid until next Monday to ensure conditions are met, a government document shows.

According to a letter sent by Deputy Finance Minister Steffen Kampeter and seen by Reuters on Tuesday, the European Commission is still awaiting confirmation Greece has completed all measures required.

Only 17 of 22 "prior actions" stipulated by international lenders have so far been confirmed as completed, Kampeter wrote, insufficient to receive the approval of Germany's budget parliamentary committee which is key for Berlin's green light.

Kampeter wrote that he expected a review of Greece's progress to be updated on Wednesday and then sent to the German Bundestag lower house of parliament.

"To give the budget committee sufficient chance to form an opinion on this, the original deadline will be lengthened to Monday, July 29," his letter reads. It had originally been planned for Wednesday, July 24.

