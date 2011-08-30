BERLIN Finance experts from Germany's opposition Greens and Social Democrats (SPD) said Berlin's plans to involve the country's state-controlled "bad banks" in Greece's second bailout package are unjustified and would hit taxpayers unfairly.

In a guest column for the Reuters German news service published on Tuesday, the parties said including Hypo Real Estate NUEG.UL and WestLB WDLG.UL in a planned bond swap would place an extra burden on the state that should be shouldered by the private sector.

"The idea of creditor participation is to reduce Greece's debt burden -- at the expense of its private creditors, not the taxpayer," Greens finance expert Gerhard Schick and SPD budget expert Carsten Schneider wrote.

HRE and WestLB were bailed out by the government during the financial crisis, with their non-performing and non-strategic assets -- including holdings of Greek debt -- hived off into separate entities.

FMS, the bad bank spun off from bailed-out Hypo Real Estate, holds the larger amount of Greek paper -- 7.4 billion euros -- while EAA, spun off from WestLB, holds 1.1 billion.

Both bad banks, which still function as separate legal entities despite being underwritten with state guarantees, have yet to give a final decision on their role in the bond swap.

Without their help, Germany's financial sector may well fall short of its commitments to the Greek debt exchange programme and jeopardise the goal of securing a participation rate of 90 percent among private investors. The finance ministry has said it expects them to make a contribution.

In the German private sector, Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) is the largest creditor, with some 3 billion euros in Greek paper.

Schick and Schneider argue that FMS belongs to the federal government and thus taxpayers, and has a mandate designed to liquidate some 190 billion euros of HRE's holdings and old businesses.

"A contribution to helping Greece does not figure in their statutes," the two wrote, adding that as state assets the bad banks should not be lumped in with private creditor contributions to Greek debt relief.

On June 30, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and Deutsche Bank chief Joseph Ackermann agreed a 3.2 billion euro participation in the Greek package from Germany's financial sector, including 1.2 billion from the bad banks.

According to their statutes, the two units can only take part in a restructuring if it would bring a business benefit, which the opposition says is clearly not the case.

Greece aims to swap or roll over 135 billion euros of outstanding bonds under the plan for private sector creditors, who have agreed to take a 21 percent loss on their bond holdings.

Germany's next general election is not until 2013, but latest opinion polls show that if the vote was held next weekend, a Greens/SPD coalition would easily oust Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU/CSU conservatives and their liberal partners the FDP.

(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski, writing by Brian Rohan; editing by Patrick Graham, John Stonestreet)