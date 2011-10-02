Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Friday after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.
BERLIN Greece is bankrupt and it will most likely need a "haircut" forgiving at least 50 percent of its debt, a leading conservative member of parliament was quoted saying on Monday.
Michael Fuchs, a deputy parliamentary floor leader for Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats, told the "Rheinische Post" newspaper that Greece is broke despite all the financial aid from the European Union.
"Greece is bankrupt. Probably there is no other way for us other than to accept at least a 50 percent forgiveness of its debts," said Fuchs, who is also the chair of the influential CDU small business group in parliament.
(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum)
LONDON A group of senior businessmen are among investors seeking to join a lawsuit against Royal Bank of Scotland saying they were misled over its massive rights issue in 2008, according to sources and court documents.
LONDON Investors expecting a deal this year in Tata Steel's talks to merge its European assets with Germany's Thyssenkrupp risk disappointment, given complications associated with the Indian-owned firm's British pension scheme.