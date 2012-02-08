BERLIN The euro zone has made unsatisfactory progress over the past two years in getting Greece, the country where the sovereign debt crisis started, out of its doldrums, German deputy finance minister Thomas Steffen said on Wednesday.

"I believe we can say today that we have made little progress on Greece since 2010, worryingly little progress," Steffen said.

Greek party leaders gathered on Wednesday to agree a reform deal in return for a new EU/IMF rescue to avoid a default, after repeated delays which have prompted warnings that the euro can live without Athens.

Steffen said Greek debt sustainability had not yet been achieved and that Greece's talks with private creditors over a debt swap deal remained difficult.

(Reporting by Gernot Heller)