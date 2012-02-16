BERLIN Proposals to provide Greece with bridge financing to cover its immediate debt obligations while withholding the rest of the aid package until after elections expected in April are no longer on the table, a German coalition source said on Thursday.

Speaking after talks with the German finance ministry, the source said points requiring clarification with Athens before finance ministers can okay a second aid package at their meeting on Monday included an escrow account for debt redemptions and better controls of its efforts to reduce spending.

(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski)