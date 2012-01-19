BERLIN The number of Germans opposed to further financial support for Greece has fallen sharply in recent months but the question still divides the country, according to an opinion poll published by ARD television on Thursday.

The survey by the infratest dimap polling institute found that 46 percent of people in Germany, Europe's paymaster, believe that euro zone countries should not continue supporting Greece to stabilise the euro, down seven points from 53 percent in October.

Those who support continued backing for Greece rose to 46 percent from 42 percent. Germans' views are important because Berlin's backing for rescue efforts is considered essential.

The ARD poll reflects a shift in sentiment from earlier stages of the euro zone debt crisis when many German newspapers and the public favoured a tough stance on Greece and sometimes even poked fun at the Mediterranean country's difficulties.

A Forsa institute poll in September found, for example, that 80 percent of Germans were opposed to making any personal contribution to support Greece with only 18 percent in favour.

But as the crisis has worsened, with darkening clouds looming over their own prosperity, more Germans have tended to support the stance of Chancellor Angela Merkel's government to back Greece provided it makes reform progress.

Support for her conservatives also rose in the last week, the new poll found. If an election were held on Sunday, conservatives would win 36 percent, up one percentage point from a week ago.

But her junior coalition partners, the Free Democrats (FDP), were still well below the 5 percent threshold needed to retain any seats in parliament. They would win 3 percent, up one point in a week but well below the 14.6 percent they won in 2009.

The opposition Social Democrats (SPD) fell one point to 29 percent while their preferred coalition partners, the Greens, were also down one to 15 percent. Thus, neither Merkel's centre-right coalition with a combined 39 percent would win a majority nor would the centre-left opposition with 44 percent.

