BERLIN Germany does not expect Europe to take any final decisions on strengthening economic policy coordination between member states until the spring of next year, according to a government paper seen by Reuters.

The eight-page paper, entitled "More Growth for Europe - Employment, Investment, Innovation", lays out a timetable for closer fiscal integration, a step Chancellor Angela Merkel believes is crucial to winning back the confidence of financial markets after more than two years of crisis.

But the plans may worry investors more than reassure them because Berlin expects nearly a full year of consultations and debate before decisions on the path to a so-called "fiscal union" are finalised.

The paper, which officials said was approved by chancellery, finance ministry and foreign ministry last Friday, says that the European Commission and European Council President Herman Van Rompuy are likely to come up with concrete proposals on closer policy coordination in time for a December summit of EU leaders.

"On this basis, the European Council could sign off on the plans at its spring 2013 summit," the paper reads.

The timetable laid out in the paper could worry Europe's partners, including the United States, who are clamouring for immediate measures to stem a deepening crisis that could push Greece out of the euro zone and force Spain to seek a bailout.

The tone of policymakers in Europe has also grown increasingly alarmist, with the European Commission's top economic official Olli Rehn warning last week that the single currency area could disintegrate without bold new policy steps.

Billionaire investor George Soros said over the weekend that he believed the euro zone had just three months to solve its crisis if it wanted to avert collapse.

But Merkel has rejected calls for joint euro zone bond issuance, saying there are no miracle solutions to the crisis and that only a road-map towards fiscal and political union has a legitimate hope of calming the situation.

She is pressing for more central control over national budgets and is trying to convince her partners to cede powers to the European Commission and European Parliament in what would be the biggest policy leap for the bloc since it introduced the single currency 13 years ago.

The paper lays out a series of well-worn proposals for strengthening growth in the bloc, including better use of EU structural funds and increasing the capital of the European Investment Bank (EIB) by 10 billion euros - a step it says would allow it to grant loans of 15 billion euros annually over the next four years.

The paper stops well short of endorsing the sort of "banking union" that some European officials, including Rehn and ECB President Mario Draghi are advocating.

Instead it stresses the importance of reducing the mutual dependence between banks and governments in certain member states and urges the bloc to continue to discuss ways to bolster cooperation in the financial sector.

