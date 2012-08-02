BERLIN Germany's economy minister welcomed on Thursday comments from the head of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, stressing that the euro zone's new bailout fund is barred by European law from tapping the bank for funding.

France, Italy and others have been pushing for the permanent rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), to be granted a banking licence that would allow it to tap almost unlimited funds from the ECB to fight the sovereign debt crisis.

But Germany, Europe's paymaster and largest economy, has long argued that such a step would be illegal as it would effectively amount to ECB funding of government deficits.

Berlin also believes that such a move would remove pressure on heavily indebted countries such as Italy and Spain to reform their economies and become more competitive.

"Monetary policy cannot be a substitute for nations' own efforts in financial and economic policy and for this reason it can offer no sustainable resolution of the crisis," Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said in the first German government reaction to Thursday's ECB meeting and decisions.

"For this reason it was important that Mario Draghi has affirmed the position of the German government that a refinancing of the ESM bailout fund via the ECB is, in the view of the ECB, not possible," he said in a short statement.

"I fully concur with (Draghi) that a determined policy of fiscal consolidation and reform at the national level ... is essential for calming the debt markets," Roesler added.

Roesler is also leader of the pro-business, fiscally conservative Free Democrats (FDP), junior partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right government.

Earlier on Thursday, Draghi said the ECB would gear up to buy Italian and Spanish bonds on the open market to help drive down their borrowing costs but added that this would only happen after euro zone governments have activated bailout funds to do the same.

Draghi also indicated that German central bank chief Jens Weidmann had expressed reservations about bond-buying and that further efforts would be needed to persuade the Bundesbank before a final vote to take action, probably in September.

Financial markets were disappointed by Draghi's comments as they had expected swifter action to tackle the crisis.

Roesler made no comment on the decision to revive the bond-buying programme, though German officials have in the past echoed the Bundesbank's fears that it may prove inflationary.

In other German reaction to the bond-buying plan, the parliamentary leader of the main opposition party, the staunchly pro-EU Social Democrats (SPD), also struck a cautious note, underlining German unease about the costs of the euro crisis.

"At best, the ECB's resumption of bond purchases decided today buys some time, it is not the way to overcome the crisis. We are continuing down the road to a liability union, without democratic controls and without clearly defined conditions for recipient countries," Frank-Walter Steinmeier said.

(Reporting by Gareth Jones, editing by Diana Abdallah)