BERLIN A key ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel dismissed fears that struggling euro zone countries could be bailed out by the European Central Bank without undertaking their own efforts to improve their fiscal condition.

Volker Kauder, parliamentary floor leader for Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), tried to allay widespread concerns in Germany that countries receiving help from the ECB and other euro zone countries to battle their debt crises would relax and let the ECB do the hard work.

"The (European) Central Bank is linking itself to the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) with its bond-buying programme and in the process is going to the limit of its independence," Kauder told the "Tagesspiegel am Sonntag" newspaper in an advance released on Saturday.

"In Germany, the parliament has the final word. We could also be permanently demanding something in exchange whenever a country requested help. If a country wouldn't accept that, we could refuse to give the assistance. But I think in the meantime it has become clear to everyone across Europe that there cannot be any help given without something in return."

The budget committee of Germany's lower house of parliament will invite ECB president Mario Draghi to explain his plans for rescuing the euro, the committee's chairwoman said on Friday.

Draghi's plans for potentially unlimited purchases of debt issued by troubled euro zone countries have bolstered financial markets over the past week and raised hopes that the euro zone may finally be overcoming its three-year-old debt crisis.

But the plans have stirred unease in Germany where some see them as violating a taboo on the central bank financing state budgets and also fear the debt purchases will fan inflation. Germany's central bank, the Bundesbank, opposes the bond-buying plan.

Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle defended the ECB's bond-buying programme in an interview to be published on Sunday in the Frankfurt Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

"What's at stake is the stabilisation of our own currency and our economy," he said. "If we did not act, everything would end up being even more expensive."

(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum)