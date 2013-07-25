BERLIN The German government is considering whether to file a complaint at a European court against the European Commission's proposals on bank resolution which it thinks might be unlawful, a German newspaper cited government sources as saying on Thursday.

Earlier this month, the Commission outlined plans to set up an agency to rescue or shut failing euro zone banks. The body, to be set up in 2015 if agreed on by EU states, would eventually be able to impose losses on creditors of a stricken bank.

"A decision on whether to file a complaint will be made at the start of 2014," a source was quoted as saying in an advance copy of an article due to be published in Die Welt on Friday.

"It will depend on the outcome of negotiations."

The newspaper quoted sources involved in the negotiations as saying German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble wants to prolong the debate about the proposals until a new Commission is picked in late 2014.

A spokesman for the German Finance Ministry said the ministry did not plan to draw out consultations.

"We want a single resolution mechanism quickly but it must have a sound legal foundation," he added. "Only once the negotiations have been concluded will we be to see whether other steps may be necessary."

Schaeuble has previously said the proposal is out of step with EU law and has long argued a change to the EU Treaty would be needed for a resolution agency to get executive clout.

While the Commission's attempts to boost its power vis-a-vis member states via the proposed resolution agency have not gone down well with the German government so far, Schaeuble may be more willing to compromise if he stays on as finance minister after a national election due on September 22.

