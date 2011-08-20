Falls in Smith & Nephew, miners weigh on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index steadied on Thursday as falls among mining stocks weighed, while Smith & Nephew dropped after posting disappointing results.
BERLIN Europe cannot have uniform interest rates on its debt unless its fiscal policy is also made collectively, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Saturday.
"As long as we don't collectivise financial policy we also cannot have a uniform interest rate level. The different rate levels are the incentive to run a solid economy or the punishment if you are not running it properly," Schaeuble said, speaking at his ministry's open day.
"So the question is, how do we manage to promote political integration step by step. We cannot collectivise interest rates," Schaeuble said, referring to proposals that the euro currency bloc should issue common euro bonds.
(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski, writing by Annika Breidthardt)
LONDON Britain's top share index steadied on Thursday as falls among mining stocks weighed, while Smith & Nephew dropped after posting disappointing results.
NEW YORK/LONDON Goldman Sachs Investment Partners (GSIP), which opened in 2008 with one of the biggest launches in hedge fund history, is folding its London operations into the United States and shifting staff members to New York, four sources told Reuters.
British packaging company RPC Group Plc said on Thursday it would acquire Letica Group, a U.S.-based maker of plastic food-packaging products, for up to $640 million (509 million pounds) to expand outside Europe.