ROM, Germany German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday introducing joint euro zone bonds under current conditions would turn Europe into a debt union.

Schaeuble, who was speaking at a regional election campaign event in the north-eastern German town of Rom, added that it was important to maintain the risk of interest rates being different for countries with or without solid public finances.

Schaeuble had said at the weekend the euro zone could only issue joint debt if it had common fiscal policy or risk creating inflation and destabilising the currency bloc.

Germany, which enjoys lower costs for issuing debt than its single currency partners, has led resistance to common euro-denominated bonds.

(Reporting by Gernot Heller, Writing by Sarah Marsh)