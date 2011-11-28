WW2 bomb forces evacuations in Greece's Thessaloniki
ATHENS Thousands of Greeks evacuated their homes in the second-biggest city of Thessaloniki on Sunday to allow experts to defuse a World War Two bomb.
BERLIN Germany wants to press ahead with fiscal integration among all 27 members of the European Union under the bloc's Lisbon Treaty but other solutions are possible in the event this course does not work, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday.
"We want to do it with all 27," Schaeuble told foreign correspondents in Berlin. "The government wants to do everything within the treaty."
But the minister cited the "Euro-plus pact" for economic competitiveness within the EU, suggesting this could be an alternate course.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Erik Kirschbaum)
ATHENS Thousands of Greeks evacuated their homes in the second-biggest city of Thessaloniki on Sunday to allow experts to defuse a World War Two bomb.
BERLIN European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he fears Britain will divide the European Union's 27 remaining members by making different promises to each country during its Brexit negotiations.
SEOUL South Korea's special prosecutor said it would again summon Samsung Group scion Jay Y. Lee on Monday to question him on suspicion of bribery, as it investigates a graft scandal that has engulfed the country's president.