BERLIN Germany wants to press ahead with fiscal integration among all 27 members of the European Union under the bloc's Lisbon Treaty but other solutions are possible in the event this course does not work, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday.

"We want to do it with all 27," Schaeuble told foreign correspondents in Berlin. "The government wants to do everything within the treaty."

But the minister cited the "Euro-plus pact" for economic competitiveness within the EU, suggesting this could be an alternate course.

(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Erik Kirschbaum)