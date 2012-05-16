China's yuan weakens, money rates fall as cbank resumes open market ops
SHANGHAI China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Monday as hopes of major U.S. tax reforms continued to boost the greenback.
AACHEN, Germany The euro zone must learn from its sovereign debt crisis by forging a more closely integrated financial policy, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.
Speaking at an academic event in the western German town of Aachen, Schaeuble also said: "We must ensure that financial markets retain confidence in the common currency."
Schaeuble added that Greece, which appointed a caretaker government on Wednesday to prepare for a second election next month following the failure of political parties there to agree a coalition government, "indisputably belongs to Europe".
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi)
SHANGHAI China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Monday as hopes of major U.S. tax reforms continued to boost the greenback.
LONDON Sterling slipped against a buoyant dollar on Friday but flirted with its best week against the euro in three months, after solid year-end UK manufacturing and trade data allayed fears of an economic slowdown as the Brexit process gathers pace.
LONDON Banks and foreign exchange brokers in Britain face legal claims from small companies which allege they were mis-sold complex currency derivatives that soured when the pound fell after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, according to court filings and sources familiar with the cases.