BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel told members of parliament in her conservative party on Tuesday that demands for Eurobonds by two German opposition parties are "grossly negligent," parliamentary sources at the meeting told Reuters.

"It is grossly negligent of the SPD (Social Democrats) and Greens to demand this form of collectivising debt in the euro zone," Merkel told the deputies, the sources said.

Merkel also told the special meeting of Christian Democrats and their Bavarian sister party, Christian Social Union, that she rejects any special demand from Finland for collateral for Greek aid. She said agreements don't work that way.

"That is a result that's just not on," Merkel said.

