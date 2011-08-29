German Chancellor and leader of the Christian Democratic Party (CDU) Angela Merkel, delivers her speech at an election campaign of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern's CDU in Schwerin, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

SCHWERIN, Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel warned in a campaign speech Monday that countries that do not do their homework on reducing debts will not be able to count on support from euro zone countries.

Merkel told a rally in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern that countries which are willing to make a lasting and credible detour away from policies of heavy indebtedness can count of solidarity from other euro zone states.

"But those that don't do their homework will not get our support," Merkel said at the rally of her conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) in the state capital Schwerin ahead of an election Sunday.

Merkel also spoke out once again against the issuance of joint euro zone bonds. She also criticised the opposition Social Democrats (SPD), who rule in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, along with the Greens for their backing of the euro zone bonds idea.

She said it defies "common sense" to try to solve the sovereign debt crisis simply by putting all nations' debts into a single pot.

(writing By Erik Kirschbaum)