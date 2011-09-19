ALSFELD, Germany Throwing euro zone member states out of the currency union because they face difficulties would be detrimental to the euro itself, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.

"It would be a disastrous message politically if it turned out that those who don't exactly fit in are thrown out," Merkel said. "It would be a heavy burden on the euro."

The comments, made at a conference of Merkel's conservative Christian Democrat (CDU) party in central Germany, take aim at previous statements from her junior coalition partners, the Free Democrats (FDP) and Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU).

Leaders of both the FDP and CSU have raised the prospect of heavily indebted Greece defaulting and having to leave the 17-nation single currency area, ignoring rebukes from Merkel for alarming markets.

Merkel also said the CDU should use a party conference in November to look at whether the euro zone is fully equipped to make member states follow fiscal rules.

