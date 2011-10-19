FRANKFURT European politicians should not shy away from making drastic changes to rules, and even changes to treaties governing the European Union should not be a taboo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

"Treaty changes are not a taboo for me," Merkel told an event in Frankfurt to mark the end of Jean-Claude Trichet's presidency of the European Central Bank.

She added that policymakers were committed to the survival of the common currency.

"If the euro fails, Europe fails but we will not allow that."

Markets are counting down to a summit of EU leaders on Sunday which Paris has said will deliver a decisive outcome while Berlin has been more cautious. Merkel has said leaders will not solve the debt crisis at a single meeting.

On Thursday, she repeated that sentiment, saying that past errors will not be solved in one stroke.

The hope is that Sunday's summit will agree new steps to reduce Greece's debt, strengthen the capital of banks with exposure to troubled euro zone sovereigns and leverage the euro zone's rescue fund to prevent contagion to bigger economies.

