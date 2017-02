BERLIN Germany wants to implement a bailout plan agreed for Greece and a meeting later with the Greek government should help give the clarity needed to proceed, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

"We now must come to a point where we know what will follow ... We agreed a plan for Greece last week. We want to put this plan into practice, but for this we need clarity and the meeting tonight should help with precisely this," Merkel said at a news conference with Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan.

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)