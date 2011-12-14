BERLIN Britain will remain a crucial partner within the European Union despite its veto last week of a treaty on budget discipline, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, adding London had much to offer in areas from trade to fighting climate change.

Merkel appeared to be trying to build bridges following Britain's refusal to agree to changes to the EU's Lisbon Treaty on tougher budget rules after it failed to win safeguards for its financial services industry.

"As much as I regret that Britain did not join us on this path, and as much as I regret that 20 years ago Britain decided against the euro, I have no doubt that in the future Britain will also be an important partner in the European Union," Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

Countering the views of pundits who argue that Britain risks isolation within Europe, Merkel said London still had a role to play in several significant areas.

"Britain is not only an important partner in foreign and security affairs. Britain is a partner in many other areas - in competitiveness, in the internal market, in trade, in (fighting)climate change," she said in a parliamentary address.

"Britain has its own vital interest in making sure the euro zone overcomes its debt crisis," she added.

Merkel also said Europe could emerge stronger from its debt crisis if governments showed patience and followed through on their plan to integrate their economies.

"I am convinced that if we have the necessary patience and endurance, if we do not let reversals get us down, if we consistently move towards a fiscal and stability union, if we actually complete the economic and currency union ... then what I have always stated as our goal since the beginning of the crisis will come to pass," Merkel said.

"Then Europe will not only overcome this crisis, but Europe will emerge from this crisis stronger than when it went into it," she said.

(Reporting By Madeline Chambers, Noah Barkin and Brian Rohan)