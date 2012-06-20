BERLIN Germany's Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that both of Europe's bailout schemes included mechanisms for buying state debt on the secondary bond market but stressed that this was a "purely theoretical" question and was not being discussed.

Asked about the possibility of struggling euro zone states like Spain seeking such help, Merkel told a joint news conference with visiting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte: "I have not heard anything about this."

"It is true that both the EFSF (European Financial Stability Facility) and the ESM (European Stability Mechanism) do include the possibility of buying bonds in the secondary market, but this is not in discussion at the moment," she said.

"I know of no concrete plans. The possibility exists of buying bonds with the EFSF and ESM, always with conditionality, but it is a purely theoretical issue regarding the treaty," she said, praising Spain, Portugal and Italy for their efforts to reform their economies.

Rutte said Europe could not continue to support countries if it was unclear whether they would respect agreements, but he presumed the new Greek government would uphold its commitments.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown)