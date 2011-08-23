BERLIN A senior German lawmaker in Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats told Reuters on Tuesday that neither Finland nor any other euro zone countries would get special guarantees from Greece for their contributions to the Greek bailout.

Michael Fuchs, deputy leader of Merkel's CDU in parliament, also said that it would be useful if Italy were to sell its gold reserves to avoid taking on new borrowing.

"There can be no additional guarantees for Finland," Fuchs told Reuters. "Other euro zone countries cannot demand special rules for themselves."

(Reporting By Andreas Rinke; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)