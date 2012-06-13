BERLIN Germany's government and opposition parties failed on Wednesday to resolve a row holding up parliamentary ratification of both the EU's new fiscal treaty and the euro zone's permanent rescue fund, and will resume talks next week.

The delay is potentially embarrassing for Chancellor Angela Merkel because she has insisted that Germany's European partners sign up to the tougher budget rules enshrined in the compact.

The bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), which may be used to provide help for Spain's ailing banks, is meant to start working from July 1 but cannot do so without the approval of Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy.

Merkel wants parliament to approve the two items at the same time, but needs opposition support for the fiscal treaty. The opposition Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens are pressing for a financial transaction tax as well as more steps to generate European growth and jobs in exchange for their support.

"The (next) meeting on June 21 will take the whole day," said conservative lawmaker Volker Kauder, a close ally of Merkel, noting that the parties had managed to agree on many points but some were still open.

"There was some rapprochement on the key points," said SPD parliamentary leader Frank-Walter Steinmeier, adding that an agreement hinged on the outcome of further negotiations.

Some in the SPD have previously threatened to delay the bill until the autumn. Countries have until the end of the year to ratify the fiscal compact.

The centre-left SPD and the Greens have been generally supportive of Merkel's stance during the euro zone crisis but have taken a more combative stance in recent months as Germany's 2013 federal elections draw nearer.

European Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on Tuesday Germany should ratify the fiscal compact and the ESM as quickly as possible to send a strong signal to its European partners.

"It is important that the ESM is approved quickly so that we are prepared for the worst case scenario, which hopefully will not come about," Asmussen told a German business gathering.

(Reporting by Thorsten Severin; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Gareth Jones, Adrian Croft)