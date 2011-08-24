BERLIN Germany's parliament should be more involved in decisions concerning the euro zone's bailout fund, an ally of Chancellor Merkel told Reuters on Wednesday, trying to quash fears among some politicians that the Bundestag's say will be limited.

Volker Kauder, parliamentary floor leader of Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU), said parliament had to be closely involved in euro zone decisions on issues such as the possible purchase of sovereign bonds on the secondary market.

"There, I think we need a very clear parliamentary involvement," Kauder told Reuters in an interview.

The draft law for the new European Financial Stability Facility's (EFSF) treaty sent by Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble to leading parliamentarians outlining the fund's powers, such as its right to buy bonds from the secondary market, had caused some unease in Germany.

Deputies would only be allowed to approve the framework contract for the EFSF bailout fund and so would have no opportunity to stop outflows from the fund, according to the draft obtained by Reuters.

Critics have argued that parliamentarians, who previously had sovereignty over all monetary questions, would be pushed into the role of mere spectators allowed only to give their stamp of approval.

Merkel is struggling to keep the support of her increasingly restive party for her euro zone policy. Some in the CDU, along with much of the broader population, are unhappy about being Europe's paymaster general.

Kauder said Schaeuble was not trying to reduce parliament's role, but that he wanted to keep parliamentarians apprised of ongoing discussions in the euro zone.

"There is not even the basis for the text of a law," said Kauder, stressing that national parliaments would not have to cede powers.

"There will be no changes to the framework of the steps needed to stabilise the euro and euro zone," said Kauder.

Many German members of parliament feel they should have a greater say over euro area rescues given their country is the euro zone's biggest source of funds.

The president of the Bundestag lower house of parliament, Norbert Lammert, expressed his concern to Handelsblatt business daily.

"Whatever may be in the secret paper, there will certainly not be a general power of approval," he was quoted as saying.

Kauder also tried to close down a debate about guarantees for Greek aid triggered on Tuesday by Labour Minister Ursula von der Leyen who unexpectedly backed a demand for collateral by Finland.

"What should the markets think of the discussion if we say we don't trust the whole thing, don't we want to provide securities for ourselves?" said Kauder.

"Forget it, especially if we are on the road to a political union," he said.

Von der Leyen's comments, whilst not representative of the government's position, underlined the growing divisions in Merkel's centre-right coalition over the euro zone crisis.

Polls show mounting public dissatisfaction with Merkel's management of the crisis and declining support for her coalition.

However, Kauder said he was confident that Merkel's coalition would win a parliamentary vote on the EFSF on September 23 and it would not be necessary to link it to a vote of confidence to ensure members of the coalition backed the policy.

(Additional reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; writing by Madeline Chambers)