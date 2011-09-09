BERLIN Around three quarters of German voters oppose the expansion of Europe's current bailout fund, which German parliament is set to approve late this month, a poll showed on Friday.

The euro zone fund, known as the European Financial Stability Facility, or EFSF, has been used to rescue Ireland and Portugal. As Europe's biggest economy, Germany foots more than a quarter of the bill for each bailout under the EFSF.

The Politbarometer poll for ZDF television showed 76 percent of 1,287 eligible voters saw the expansion of the EFSF as incorrect, compared with 18 percent who considered the move correct.

In a similar poll by Infratest dimap for rival TV network ARD published on Sep. 2, 68 percent said they thought parliament should not ratify more money for the bailout fund.

The enlarged EFSF, which is expected to pass in parliament with bipartisan support, would take Germany's share of guarantees for the fund up to 211 billion euros (181.5 billion pounds) from 123 billion.

Half of those surveyed in the ZDF poll also rated Berlin's handling of the euro zone debt crisis as "poor," compared with 38 percent who found it "good" and 12 percent who did not have an opinion.

The poll, conducted between Sep. 6-8, also found that 55 percent of voters surveyed thought Germany should integrate itself more fully with some EU members. The poll's margin of error was between 2 and 3 percent.

(Reporting by Brian Rohan; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)