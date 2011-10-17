BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel is taking very seriously anti-capitalism protests this weekend, her spokesman said on Monday.

"The government is ... taking the protests very seriously. They express a concern for more justice of the people," Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular news conference.

"It hasn't yet been achieved but it must be achieved to give the financial markets the rules that we find socially acceptable in Germany," he added.

A finance ministry spokesman also said there should be an international discussion about splitting banks into their business arms.

(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Alexandra Hudson)