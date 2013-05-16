FTSE edges up as Babcock, GKN gain
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being held back by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday that zero interest rates would not help the "Mittelstand" of small and medium-sized companies with their financial problems and the European Central Bank had acknowledged this.
"Mittelstand companies' financing problems are a result of the crisis in confidence. Zero interest rates would not be of any help," he told a conference on Europe in Berlin.
"What I say, as (ECB President) Mario Draghi has said, is that monetary policy is not the answer to problems that must be resolved by financial, economic and structural policies," said the German minister.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Writing by Stephen Brown)
LONDON Billionaire British retailer Philip Green has paid 363 million pounds to pension schemes of the now-collapsed department store chain BHS which he sold for one pound to a serial bankrupt with no retail experience.
LONDON Nissan wants the British government to help it source more components in Britain to ensure the carmaker complies with "rules of origin" if the country leaves the European Union's customs union.