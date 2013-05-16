BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday that zero interest rates would not help the "Mittelstand" of small and medium-sized companies with their financial problems and the European Central Bank had acknowledged this.

"Mittelstand companies' financing problems are a result of the crisis in confidence. Zero interest rates would not be of any help," he told a conference on Europe in Berlin.

"What I say, as (ECB President) Mario Draghi has said, is that monetary policy is not the answer to problems that must be resolved by financial, economic and structural policies," said the German minister.

