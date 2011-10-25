BERLIN German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said he was confident Germany's centre-right coalition would pass proposals on how to leverage the euro zone rescue fund with its own parliamentary majority, in a Bundestag vote on Wednesday.

Roesler also said in an interview with Reuters that excluding member states who bust euro zone budget rules was not currently under consideration and the goal was to keep all euro zone members within the single currency bloc.

German lawmakers will hold a vote on Wednesday to give Chancellor Angela Merkel a mandate just before she leaves for the euro zone summit. She needs their support to agree on strategies to counter the debt crisis with other European leaders in Brussels.

Roesler, who is also German Vice Chancellor and leader of the junior coalition partner Free Democrats (FDP), said the two models for leveraging the rescue fund -- a debt insurance model and a special purpose investment vehicle (SPIV) model -- both fulfilled his party's criteria.

"The FDP always had two conditions -- there must be no banking licence and Germany's liability must not exceed 211 billion euros (183 billion pounds). These conditions have been met up to now."

"Lawmakers are evaluating the details of the leveraging now... it will depend on the exact details."

Roesler's ministry last week almost halved its 2012 growth forecast to 1 percent from a previous 1.8 percent.

"One percent growth next year is still growth," Roesler said, but he added the debt crisis had played a role.

"Growth will weaken because international financial markets are unsettled. Uncertainty in the euro zone has added to this. Once the euro zone stabilizes then the financial markets will also settle. That is good for exports and for the German economy as a whole."

Germany rebounded strongly from the 2009 global financial crisis to post some of the strongest growth in the industrialised world, but momentum has slowed sharply as the ongoing debt crisis saps confidence.

(Writing by Alexandra Hudson; editing by Anna Willard)