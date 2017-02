BERLIN French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Monday that he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel wanted European Union states to wrap up their negotiations on a planned new treaty in the days ahead so it could be signed on March 1.

Sarkozy told a joint news conference with Merkel that he would present details at the end of January of a separate plan for a financial transaction tax in France, following a January 18 meeting with French union leaders on various employment and tax issues.

(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry)