Oil slips nearly 1 percent on concerns over rising U.S. output
NEW YORK Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Friday as worries about rising U.S. supplies outweighed OPEC pledges to boost compliance with output curbs.
POTSDAM, Germany The euro zone must avoid using monetary policy to tackle its fiscal problems, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday, shortly after the European Central Bank announced plans to buy the debt of struggling governments.
"If we start wanting to resolve the problems of financial policy through the more convenient means of monetary policy, we will have a problem," Schaeuble said at an award ceremony in honour of ECB president Mario Draghi.
"Central banks are autonomous so that the more convenient path of printing money is barred to politicians," he added.
Earlier, Draghi won ECB backing to launch a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying programme to lower borrowing costs for Spain and Italy.
Germany's Bundesbank has strongly criticised the plans, saying they encroach on the taboo of central bank funding of euro zone governments.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, writing by Gareth Jones)
BERLIN Europe should impose punitive tariffs on imports from the United States if President Donald Trump acts to shield U.S. industries from foreign competitors, a senior ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a newspaper interview.
MILAN Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo abandoned plans to join forces with the country's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali on Friday, saying a tie-up would not create value for its shareholders.