BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG said it will return 500 million euros (423 million pounds) to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble again rejected calls to boost the euro zone's firewall and said that all indications so far are that the size right now is sufficient.
In an interview with the Stuttgarter Zeitung newspaper on Friday, Schaeuble said he was opposed to any increases in the euro zone bailout schemes, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) or the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).
"What speaks against this discussion (to boost the volume) is the that we shouldn't be chasing after the latest fad every week," Schaeuble said, according to an advance released by the daily.
He added the regular demands for more and more funding for the firewalls was only fuelling uncertainty. Schaeuble said the current levels are sufficient.
"Everything at the moment suggests that the rescue measures are sufficient," he said. Schaeuble said only about 43.7 billions (28 billion pounds) of the 440 billion-euro EFSF has so far been tapped and thus there was still considerable scope available.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative allies have already warned against committing additional German funds to euro zone bailout schemes.
(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum; editing by Ron Askew)
LONDON British Airways owner IAG said it will return 500 million euros (423 million pounds) to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
LONDON British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are to strike for another seven consecutive days from March 3, trade union Unite said on Friday.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.