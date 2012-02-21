BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday he was very confident a majority in the Bundestag parliament would approve the rescue package for Greece agreed by euro zone finance ministers.

Asked by broadcaster Deutschlandfunk if he thought the Bundestag would approve the deal, he said: "I am very confident."

Schaeuble also said the European Commission's team of experts in Greece would be bolstered to improve surveillance of economic reforms and to help Athens.

"We agreed with the Commission that team in Greece should be considerably strengthened," he said. "It is about surveillance but also, of course, about helping Greece."

Euro zone finance ministers sealed a 130-billion-euro bailout for Greece on Tuesday to avert a chaotic default in March after persuading private bondholders to take greater losses and Athens to commit to deep cuts.

