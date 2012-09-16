BERLIN The head of Germany's Christian Social Union (CSU) argues there is indeed a cap on the European Central Bank's theoretically unlimited programme to buy bonds from struggling countries - the 190 billion euros Berlin can spend on euro-zone rescue efforts.

Horst Seehofer, whose conservative CSU is the Bavarian sister party to Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), was quoted by Der Spiegel magazine on Sunday as saying Germany's 190-billion euro (154 billion pounds) contribution must also include what is spent on the ECB sovereign bond purchases.

The ECB announced its new and potentially unlimited bond-buying programme on September 6 to lower the borrowing costs of embattled euro zone countries and draw a line under the euro zone debt crisis.

Germany's parliament has approved a maximum exposure of 190 billion euros of the total 700 billion euro volume of euro zone rescue efforts.

"The 190 billion euros is the amount that counts - including what the ECB does," Seehofer said. He added that the German constitutional court said the 190 billion euro upper limit could not be increased without prior approval from parliament.

"In my view, the 190 billion euros cited by the constitutional court is the upper limit for the total German contribution to the euro rescue," Seehofer said.

Seehofer's opinion runs counter to the mainstream view in the German government that the ECB's bond-buying programme is separate from the rescue funds.

The CSU, which has 44 of the CDU/CSU's 237 seats in the 620-seat parliament in Berlin, plays a vital role in securing power for Merkel. The CSU, operating only in one of Germany's 16 states, won a disproportionately high share of the conservative vote in the last election in 2009 - nearly 20 percent.

The CSU won 2.8 million votes (6.5 percent of the total) in 2009 while the CDU won 11.8 (27.3 percent). Together the two parties won 33.8 percent.

Der Spiegel reported that ECB is concerned about the CSU's view and that ECB President Mario Draghi wants to meet Seehofer to discuss the matter.

Seehofer's party, which faces a difficult re-election campaign in 2013, has long taken a tough line on euro zone rescue efforts. Many CSU leaders have urged Greece to leave the euro zone, drawing applause from conservative voters.

On Friday Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble reassured Germans that the ECB's bond-buying plan would not be used for the indirect financing of member states, which is the concern cited by the Bundesbank and conservative German politicians and news media for opposing the plan.

(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Anthony Barker)