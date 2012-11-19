BERLIN German Deputy Finance Minister Steffen Kampeter said on Monday that if a deal on how to make Greece's debt sustainable eluded euro zone finance ministers at a planned meeting on Tuesday, they would continue to seek an accord.

Euro zone governments and the International Monetary Fund are trying to narrow their differences on Greece ahead of Tuesday's talks. Last week, they agreed to give Athens two more years to make the budget savings required of it.

"If there is no decision tomorrow evening (on Greece), then it will come later. If it is possible we will make a decision this week," Kampeter told reporters.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Writing by Gareth Jones)