BERLIN Germany's parliament approved a second Greek bailout package on Monday despite growing German unease over debt-ridden Greece's ability to push ahead with painful austerity measures and remain in the euro zone.

It was not immediately clear if Chancellor Angela Merkel, facing a revolt from a small group of members of parliament from her own coalition, had to rely on opposition votes to pass the

130-billion-euro Greek rescue programme.

(Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann; Writing by Stephen Brown)