BRUSSELS The European Commission will present proposals to improve the management of the euro zone economy in November, Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Thursday as he also promoted his top economic official, Olli Rehn.

Rehn, a Finn who has been at the forefront of the battle to contain the euro zone crisis for the past two years, will take on additional responsibilities that could lead to him becoming a "Mr Euro" in charge of overseeing the single currency.

"I can announce to you that I intend to entrust Olli Rehn with a reinforced status and additional working instruments," Barroso told the European Parliament on Thursday.

"He is to become Commission Vice-President for economic and monetary affairs and the Euro. This is the best way to guarantee the independence, objectivity and efficiency in the exercise of the Commission's responsibility of coordination, surveillance and enforcement in the area of economic governance of the Union and of the euro area in particular," Barroso said.

Barroso did not clearly specify what new instruments would be made available to Rehn, but the Commission said in a statement that Rehn, who until now has not taken part in euro zone leaders' meetings, would help Barroso with all EU and euro zone summits.

As "the day-to-day economic manager of the European Union" he would also be the Commission's representative for external economic relations, the Commission said.

The European Union's Statistics office Eurostat, so far under Rehn, would now become the responsibility of Tax Commissioner Algirdas Semeta, Barroso said.

The changes form part of a wider plan by the European Union to better manage the euro zone economy, which plunged into a sovereign debt crisis two years ago because of diverging trends in trade, competitiveness, fiscal policy and growth.

HOW TO RUN AN ECONOMIC UNION

Barroso said the EU executive would present proposals in November to link the possibility of getting bailout fund help, as currently extended to Ireland, Portugal and Greece, with economic surveillance of a country's economy by the Commission.

Barroso said there would be proposals on deeper fiscal surveillance and on external representation of the euro zone, and ideas for the creation of common euro-area bonds, which the Commission calls euro stability bonds.

The package will be discussed by leaders in December as the 17 countries sharing the euro seek better fiscal discipline and deeper economic union to prevent future crises, even if it means making changes to the EU treaty.

Germany is keen to change the treaty, although amendments would have to be ratified by all national parliaments in the 27-nation bloc, making the process lengthy and risky. Such a process often takes two years or longer.

Herman van Rompuy, who chairs meetings of EU and euro zone leaders, said that given the protracted and difficult process of treaty change it was better to see what could be done to improve the economic functioning of the euro zone under existing laws.

"My intention is that we discuss first the 'what' before we discuss the 'how'. First we should examine the goals, only afterwards the legal instruments required to get there," he told the European Parliament.

"Treaty changes are difficult. Improvements are possible and it can be useful to give the public and the markets a sense of our medium term direction. But a treaty change is not the right means to deal with an immediate financial crisis. So we have to get the different time perspectives right," he said.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Luke Baker and Catherine Evans)