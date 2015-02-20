BRUSSELS International creditors gave Greece until the end of Monday to present a list of reform measures it plans and set a deadline of the end of April for creditors agreeing to a final list, the Eurogroup said in a joint statement on Friday.

"The Greek authorities will present a first list of reform measures, based on the current arrangement, by the end of Monday February 23," said the statement, which confirmed an agreement to extend Greece's bailout programme by four months.

"The institutions will provide a first view whether this is sufficiently comprehensive to be a valid starting point for a successful conclusion of the review. This list will be further specified and then agreed with the institutions by the end of April."

