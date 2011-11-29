BRUSSELS Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to release an 8 billion euro (6.8 billion pound) aid payment to Greece, part of a 110 billion euro package of support agreed with Athens last year, an EU diplomat said.

The joint EU/IMF payment is the sixth instalment of loans to help Greece finance itself since being cut off from financial markets. Without the payment, Athens risks going bankrupt.

The payment was dependent on a written commitment from Greece that it would meet its obligations to cut its budget deficit and keep finances in check.

"The Eurogroup endorsed the payout of the sixth tranche to Greece," the diplomat said.

The payment has been held up for a month because of delays in Greece's commitment to cut spending and increase taxes.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Luke Baker)