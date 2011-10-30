FRANKFURT German insurer Allianz will accept a 50 percent discount on its Greek debt holdings, its finance chief told an Austrian newspaper.

"Considering our participation in many of the talks you can assume that we are taking part in this," Paul Achleitner told Der Standard in an interview published in the newspaper's online edition.

Euro zone leaders struck a deal with private banks and insurers on Thursday for them to accept a voluntary 50 percent loss on Greek government bonds under a plan to lower the country's debt and try to contain the two-year-old euro zone crisis.

There are 206 billion euros of Greek government bonds in private sector hands.

The insurance industry held 24 billion euros of Greek sovereign debt late last year, but their exposure is less clear than that of banks, which were forced to reveal detailed information on holdings as part of a pan-European stress test.

Achleitner said if the take-up was not great enough, Greek bond holders could be forced to accept a "haircut" on their holdings.

"What is decisive is the effect that is achieved so that Athens can reach a bearable debt burden."

As part of the euro zone deal -- reached after more than eight hours of hard-nosed negotiations between bankers, heads of state and the International Monetary Fund -- the euro zone will offer 30 billion euros in "credit enhancements" or sweeteners to the private sector to get them on board.

"If I have to worry that the 50 percent (of remaining bond value) will not be paid back, then nobody will take part voluntarily. And then we'll quickly arrive at a mandatory swap," Achleitner said in reference to why the sweeteners were an important part of getting the private sector to participate in a solution for Greece.

Achleitner said he believed that the euro zone deal created a basis for reasonably trying to solve the crisis.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)