VIENNA Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann said he wanted a quick solution in debt talks between Greece and its euro zone peers, and that German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble's quick rejection of the latest proposal from Athens was "exaggerated".

"I find you have to be hard on factual matters but seek a way to one another," the Social Democrat told Reuters, reiterating that the new government in Athens should honour its existing commitments but deserved some support.

Asked if he wanted a deal today when euro zone finance ministers meet, he said: "Certainly."

European Union paymaster Germany softened its tone on Friday as euro zone finance ministers raced to break a deadlock over Athens' debts.

