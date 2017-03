VIENNA Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling gave an upbeat assessment of Greece's proposal to extend its rescue package from international creditors, which he said could buy time for a more comprehensive review.

"I would think that after the results of the Eurogroup meetings we are having and the content that I now know from the (Greek) letter, which perhaps will be complemented with volumes and timetables, I can imagine that we will come to a positive result," Schelling, a conservative who has mirrored Germany's hard line on Athens, told reporters on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Alison Williams)