VIENNA Austria's Chancellor Werner Faymann said on Saturday further debt relief for Greece depended on Athens compromising and that a solution had to be found by midnight on Tuesday, when payments to the International Monetary Fund are due.

When asked whether he would agree to further debt relief, Faymann told ORF radio: "The devil is in the detail, whereby I also ask of the Greeks to move."

Greece's Prime Minister called a referendum on austerity demands from foreign creditors on Friday, rejecting an ultimatum from lenders and putting a deal that could determine Greece's future in Europe to a risky popular vote.

(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Angus MacSwan)