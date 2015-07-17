Oil prices jump 2 percent after U.S. launches missile strike in Syria
SINGAPORE Oil prices surged more than 2 percent on Friday after the United States launched dozens of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.
VIENNA Austria's parliament gave its government the mandate to open negotiations on a new bailout programme for Greece on Friday.
A majority of lawmakers voted in favour of starting talks on a three-year bailout - Greece's third in the past five years - worth up to 86 billion euros ($94 billion).
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Louise Ireland)
SINGAPORE Oil prices surged more than 2 percent on Friday after the United States launched dozens of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble expects the International Monetary Fund to remain on board with Greece's bailout programme, he told a German newspaper in an interview published on Friday.
LONDON BP has cut Chief Executive Bob Dudley's 2016 pay package by 40 percent to $11.6 million (9 million pounds), the latest British bluechip company to rein in executive pay after a wave of shareholder revolts.