FTSE snaps losing streak, retailers drives gains
LONDON British shares turned up on Thursday after a two-day losing streak as markets turned more bullish and retail sales data indicated more robust consumption.
BRUSSELS Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann said on Tuesday that euro zone leaders would discuss a "Plan B" for Greece if Athens could not reach an agreement with its creditors by Sunday.
In a clear reference to preparations for Greece leaving the euro zone, he told reporters after a euro summit: "If there is no agreement it is clear that we can't extend things any more and that Sunday is a day of decisions. If there is no agreement there will be a preparation for a Plan B."
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
LONDON British clothing retailer Next reported its first drop in annual profit since 2009 and said it was "extremely cautious" about the year ahead but its battered shares rose on hopes its management has got to grips with its problems.