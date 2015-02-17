VIENNA Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling told the Kurier newspaper that chances of keeping Greece in the euro zone had improved and negotiations were going on.

"The signals are more positive than on Monday, there are constant negotiations," he was quoted as saying in an interview published on the paper's website on Tuesday.

Asked if he would be back in Brussels on Friday for more talks, he said: "That depends on what Greece offers and whether the Greeks' ideas are acceptable for the other 18 countries."

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angus MacSwan)